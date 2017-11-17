Abercrombie rebounds on Hollister sales jump, shares soar

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) posted quarterly same-store sales growth after more than a year of declines and forecast robust sales for the holiday quarter, as its California-themed surfwear brand Hollister helped revive the retailer.

FILE PHOTO: A person carries a bag from the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Abercrombie, like other retailers focused on teens, has struggled to rebound after nearly four years of declining sales, as young customers shopped at fast-fashion chains and online.

Shares of the company, which also beat its third-quarter net sales and profit estimates, jumped 29 percent to $16.19 on Friday. The stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in the past 12 months.

Same-store sales at Hollister beat estimates boosted by strong demand for denims and intimates. The company’s namesake Abercrombie brand also saw sequential improvements in same-store sales. Demand for tube tops, women’s jeans, sweaters and pleats were high.

“The Hollister improvements, strides at A&F, and still solid balance sheet suggest a longer tail to the ANF story,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Tunick wrote in a client note.

Trying to combat a tough retail space, the company remodeled and downsized nearly 33 Hollister stores this year, and said it saw more customers visiting and spending at its stores in the quarter.

Abercrombie also shed risqué advertising, and refreshed its line of logo-emblazoned, high-priced basics to include trendier denim and floral prints in its line of clothing.

“We are pleased by the clear progress across all brands, delivering another quarter of sequential comparable sales improvement, and a return to positive comparable sales,” Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said.

Rival Gap Inc (GPS.N) also posted better-than-expected results and raised its 2017 forecast, encouraged by the revival of its namesake and Old Navy brands.

Abercrombie’s earnings before one-time items were 30 cents on net revenue of $859.11 million. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents and revenue of $818.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Abercrombie, which abandoned talks on a sale of its business in July after failing to find a buyer who would meet the board’s valuation, said overall same-store sales rose 4 percent, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 0.3 percent rise.

The company forecast percentage growth of fourth-quarter comparable sales in the low-single digits and net sales in the mid-to-high-single digits, which translates to $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion.

Analysts had expected holiday-quarter comparable sales to rise 0.4 percent and net sales to be $1.06 billion.