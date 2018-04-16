FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Benetton's Edizione to get Cellnex stake from Atlantia in Abertis deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) said on Monday it would sell a 29.9 percent stake in Spanish telecom mast group Cellnex (CLNX.MC) to Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family and its controlling shareholder.

Telecom antennas of SpainÕs telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atlantia was granted an option to invest in Cellnex under an agreement clinched last month to acquire Spanish toll-road operator Abertis (ABE.MC), which owns 34 percent of the telecom tower company.

    Under the deal it had the right to sell the stake in Cellnex to the Benettons at a price of 21.50 euros per share, cum dividend, for a total of 1.49 billion euros.

    Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes

