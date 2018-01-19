Atlantia says to decide on changes on Abertis bid once rival offer cleared

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian motorway operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) said on Friday it would decide on possible changes to the price and the structure of its takeover offer for Spain’s Abertis (ABE.MC) once a competing offer has been approved by authorities.

The Italian group could also decide to waive the minimum acceptance condition for the equity component of the takeover bid, the company said.

Atlantia will convene shareholders on Feb. 21 to approve the postponement of a deadline to carry out a cash call linked to the bid for Abertis, it said in a statement. It plans to postpone the deadline to Nov. 30 from April 30.

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will also vote on rescheduling the lock-up period for the special shares it will issue for its cash-and-share offer for Abertis.