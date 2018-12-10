Abertis will look at acquisitions under new owners

MILAN (Reuters) - Spanish motorway group Abertis — which has been acquired jointly by Atlantia (ATL.MI), ACS (ACS.MC) and Hochtief (HOTG.DE) — will look at potential acquisitions in target markets, Chairman Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

Abertis’ shareholder meeting appointed on Monday five new board directors, including Atlantia’s CEO Giovanni Castellucci.

The board also approved the appointment of Verdes as chairman and Jose Aljaro as chief executive.