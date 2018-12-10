Deals
December 10, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Abertis will look at acquisitions under new owners

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Spanish motorway group Abertis — which has been acquired jointly by Atlantia (ATL.MI), ACS (ACS.MC) and Hochtief (HOTG.DE) — will look at potential acquisitions in target markets, Chairman Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

Abertis’ shareholder meeting appointed on Monday five new board directors, including Atlantia’s CEO Giovanni Castellucci.

The board also approved the appointment of Verdes as chairman and Jose Aljaro as chief executive.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.