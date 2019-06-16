ABN Amro CEO Van Dijkhuizen to quit when terms ends in April

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ABN Amro chief executive Kees van Dijkhuizen will leave when his term expires in April, the Dutch bank said on Sunday.

Van Dijkhuizen, 63, has been CEO of the country’s third largest bank since 2017.

ABN Amro was bailed out by the Dutch state in 2008, and has since refocused its operations on its home market, cutting thousands of jobs in the process.

During his term Van Dijkhuizen sought to further cut costs and improve the bank’s capital buffers.

This has left the bank “in good shape and well on track with its financial targets”, chairman Tom De Swaan said in a statement.

ABN’s supervisory board will look for a new CEO both inside and outside the bank, he said.

ABN Amro was re-privatized in 2015, but the Dutch state still owns 56 percent of the shares.