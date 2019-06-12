ABN AMRO fund invests in financial crime detection firm ThetaRay

ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 14, 2019. Picture taken May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - ABN AMRO’s Digital Impact Fund said on Wednesday it has taken a stake in ThetaRay, an Israeli provider of big data analytics to combat financial cybercrime and operational failures.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Combating money laundering, human trafficking and terrorist financing are top priorities for banks, ABN AMRO said.

“Our investment in ThetaRay strengthens the current operational relationship between the bank and ThetaRay,” said Hugo Bongers, director of ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund.

ThetaRay has raised more than $60 million from investors including Jerusalem Venture Partners, General Electric, Bank Hapoalim and Israel’s OurCrowd.