ABN Amro says cannot verify authenticity of 'rebellious managers' letter

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) said on Monday it could not verify the authenticity of a letter sent to its chairman by people claiming to be a group of 40 managers at the Dutch bank dissatisfied with its current leadership and direction.

The FD newspaper, which also received a copy of the letter, published sections in which the authors ask for “whistleblower status” to air their grievances, which also include “integrity” concerns.

ABN said in its response that the bank wasn’t sure the letter was actually written by employees and it was not clear why they would communicate by anonymous group letter rather than the bank’s internal communications, which include whistleblower protections.