German fashion e-tailer About You seen listing at 23 eur/share - bookrunner

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion e-tailer About You is expected to price its stock market listing at 23 euros per share, in the middle of its marketing range, the bookrunners organising the deal said.

The Hamburg startup had set a price range of 21 to 26 euros per share and is scheduled to close books on June 14 and debut its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange on June 16.

About You will sell new shares worth 600 million euros ($731 million) via a private placement as part of its flotation, and invest proceeds in international expansion and in its business-to-business (B2B) technology platform.

The company, which operates in 23 European markets, competes with Zalando in consumer categories while its B2B platform pits it against Shopify, SAP and Salesforce.

About You, backed by mail order group Otto and Danish tycoon Anders Holch Povlson, plans to sell 28.6 million new shares in the private placement, while existing shareholders will sell a further 8.4 million shares including an overallotment option.

Its free float is expected to be between 21.2% and 21.7% after the listing.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Numis Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also acting as joint bookrunners.

