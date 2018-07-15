Criminal case against UAE's Abraaj founder dismissed: court

SHARJAH (Reuters) - A criminal case against private equity firm Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi and another executive for issuing a cheque without sufficient funds has been dismissed, the presiding judge said on Sunday.

The court case relates to a cheque for 177.1 million dirhams ($48 million), signed by Naqvi and a fellow executive, and written to Hamid Jafar, another founding shareholder in Dubai-based Abraaj, a prosecution document showed.

At a court in Sharjah, one of the United Arab Emirates, Judge Natheer al-Sousi said the case had been dismissed after the claimant had waived his rights to pursue the claim.