August 16, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Provisional liquidators appointed to oversee Dubai-based Abraaj Capital: DIFC courts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two individuals from Deloitte were appointed as joint provisional liquidators by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts to oversee the winding up of Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital, DIFC Courts said on Thursday.

Dubai’s financial services regulator also said on Thursday it stopped Abraaj Capital from taking on new business or moving money to Abraaj Investment Management (AIML), its related entity, as part of an investigation into the group.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
