Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank second quarter profit falls 11%

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, which formally merged with two other banks this year, reported an 11% drop in second quarter profit on Sunday, as both interest income and non interest income declined.

ADCB made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams ($ 395 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 1.62 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement. EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 1.3 billion dirhams for the second quarter.

Net interest income fell 7% to 2.59 billion dirhams, while non-interest income dropped 9% to 656 million dirhams.

This is the first combined proforma financials after ADCB merged with two smaller banks – Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank.