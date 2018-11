FILE PHOTO - Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 1, 2018. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a tweet on Sunday he discussed with Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne “potential bio-energy cooperation” between the company and the institutions of the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi’s oil producer ADNOC earlier on Sunday announced an agreement granting the French company a 40 percent stake in the Ruwais Diyab unconventional gas concession.