Abu Dhabi utility shortlists 24 firms for 2000 MW solar plant

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - International and local companies are among 24 bidders pre-qualified to build the world’s largest single-site solar plant in Abu Dhabi, a spokesman for the firm in-charge of managing the emirate’s water and power said on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is building a new 2000 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power project.

“Twenty four companies have qualified, they have to submit proposals by fourth quarter (2019),” the spokesman of Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) told Reuters.

The successful bidder or consortium would hold a 40% stake in the project with the remaining stake held by local entities.

EWEC received expressions of interest from 48 leading international and local developers to build the solar project at Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi, a statement from EWEC said.

Once completed, the project site will cover an area of 20 square kilometers, almost doubling the capacity of the current largest operational single-site solar PV plant in the world, Noor Abu Dhabi, the statement said.

The new plant is expected to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2022 and it will lift Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to 3200 MW.

Abu Dhabi aims to generate 7% of its energy from renewables by 2020; the government’s green energy firm Masdar has launched renewable energy projects including solar plants.