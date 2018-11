FILE PHOTO - AC Milan logo is seen at the San Siro stadium during the match against Udinese in Milan, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for activist investor Elliott has denied a report that it had given Italian lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) or any other bank a mandate to sell a minority stake in soccer club AC Milan.

Elliott took control of the Italian soccer club in July, ousting Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.