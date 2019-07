The logo of U.S. networks giant Cisco Systems is seen at their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it would buy optical component maker Acacia Communications Inc for $2.84 billion in cash.

The $70.00 per share offer represents a premium of about 46% to Acacia’s close on Monday.