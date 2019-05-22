Acacia says sidelined from Barrick-Tanzania government tax dispute talks

FILE PHOTO: The logo of sponsor Barrick Gold Corporation is seen as visitors arrive at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc said on Wednesday it remained out of the discussions between Barrick Gold Corp and the Government of Tanzania on a tax dispute, a day after the Canadian miner bid to take full control of the company.

Barrick, which owns a majority stake in Acacia, has been negotiating with Tanzania for the last two years to settle the dispute, a resolution which could allow Acacia to resume its full operations in that country.

Tanzania has accused Acacia of evading taxes for years by under-declaring exports - an allegation dismissed by the company.

Barrick proposed to acquire all of the shares it does not already own in Acacia in a stock deal. The proposal values Acacia at $787 million.

Barrick Gold was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Acacia Mining has three mines located in north-west Tanzania and has been operating in the mineral-rich East African country for over a decade.

Shares of Acacia Mining fell 4.17% to 152.86 pence at 0810 GMT.