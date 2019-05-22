Acacia says sidelined from Barrick-Tanzania government tax dispute talks

(Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc said on Wednesday it remained out of the discussions between Barrick Gold Corp and the Government of Tanzania on a tax dispute, a day after the Canadian miner bid to take full control of the company.
Barrick, which owns a majority stake in Acacia, has been negotiating with Tanzania for the last two years to settle the dispute, a resolution which could allow Acacia to resume its full operations in that country.
Tanzania has accused Acacia of evading taxes for years by under-declaring exports - an allegation dismissed by the company.
Barrick proposed to acquire all of the shares it does not already own in Acacia in a stock deal. The proposal values Acacia at $787 million.
Barrick Gold was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Acacia Mining has three mines located in north-west Tanzania and has been operating in the mineral-rich East African country for over a decade.
Shares of Acacia Mining fell 4.17% to 152.86 pence at 0810 GMT.
