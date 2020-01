Acceleron's pulmonary hypertension treatment meets main goal, shares soar 53%

(Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN.O) said on Monday its investigational treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension met the main goal in a mid-stage trial, sending its shares surging 53%.

The treatment, sotatercept, showed significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance versus placebo at week 24.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, occurs when arteries in the lungs constrict, forcing the heart to work harder and potentially leading to heart failure. Its symptoms include shortness of breath and fatigue.