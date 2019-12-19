Accenture reports 7% rise in quarterly revenue

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Accenture Plc reported a 7% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the IT consulting firm continues to benefit from its investments in the fast-growing digital and cloud services businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.36 billion, or $2.09 per share, in the first-quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $11.36 billion from $10.61 billion.