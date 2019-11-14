CIAM says Accor undervalued, good target for private equity

MONACO (Reuters) - Accor (ACCP.PA) investor CIAM said on Thursday that Europe’s largest hotel group was undervalued by public markets and a good potential target for a private equity buyer.

Catherine Berjal, CEO of CIAM, also told the Sohn conference in Monaco that a private equity buyer could dispose of Accor’s non-core assets - its luxury franchises - and return up to 35% of its market cap in cash.

According to a source close to the matter CIAM has less than 1% in Accor, and did not view its investment as an activist position.

The Sohn conference brings together hedge fund managers invited to pitch ideas. Accor declined to comment.