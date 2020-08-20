Hotels group Accor's shares rise on report of IHG merger interest

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French hotel operator Accor is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French hotels group Accor (ACCP.PA) rose 1.9% in early trading on Thursday after Le Figaro newspaper reported that the company had examined a potential merger with British rival InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L).

Le Figaro said that Accor’s management board was in favour of such a deal, though Accor chairman and CEO Sebastien Bazin was more cautious and no contact had been made with InterContinental Hotels.

An Accor spokeswoman, contacted by Reuters, said that the company does not comment on market rumours.