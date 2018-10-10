FDA staff says AcelRx opioid painkiller safe and effective

(Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s opioid painkiller was safe and effective for use based on resubmitted data, staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Administration said on Wednesday.

The FDA staff reviewers, however, said remain concerns regarding the risk of misplaced tablets, which could lead to accidental exposure.

The drug is a new formulation that is meant to be taken orally through a pre-filled, single-dose applicator.

An advisory panel to the FDA will vote on the drug on Friday, before the regulator’s final decision by Nov. 3. The regulator generally follows the advice of its experts, but is not obliged to do so.

