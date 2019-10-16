Drugmaker Alexion to buy biotech Achillion in $930 million deal

Deals
(Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN.O) on Wednesday agreed to buy small biotech Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACHN.O) in a deal initially valued at $930 million, a move that will help the company retain its dominance in treating rare blood disorders.

Alexion has offered $6.30 per Achillion share, and said including additional contingent considerations total offer could reach up to $8.30 per share.

Shares of Achillion surged 83% to $6.68 in premarket trading.

Alexion is rebuilding itself after a series of setbacks last year, including exodus from top management and a sales practices scandal related to its flagship drug Soliris.

Soliris, which treats genetic disorders paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), brought in $3.56 billion in sales last year, accounting for about 86% of the drugmaker’s total revenue.

The company has been beefing up its rare disease portfolio, and last year won U.S. approval for a successor to Soliris called Ultomiris.

Achillion fits with this strategy. The company’s PNH treatment danicopan is currently in mid-stage testing, while its other drug, ACH-5228, for the same disease is set to begin mid-stage trial in the first half of 2020.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the companies said.

