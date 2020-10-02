Spain's ACS in talks to sell Cobra construction unit to Vinci: newspaper

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish construction conglomerate ACS ACS.MC is in talks to sell industrial construction business Cobra to French rival Vinci SGEF.PA, financial newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

The talks are initial, the newspaper added, without mentioning any possible valuation for Cobra.

Cobra focuses on developing and maintaining infrastructure, energy and industrial projects.

A spokesman for ACS declined to comment and Vinci representatives were not immediately available for comment.