Vinci makes 5.2 billion euro offer to ACS for industrial unit

MADRID (Reuters) - France's engineering and infrastructure operator Vinci SGEF.PA made a non-binding offer to Spanish rival ACS ACS.MC for its industrial unit that values the unit at 5.2 billion euros ($6.10 billion), the Spanish firm said on Friday.

The offer has been evaluated by ACS’s board, who has decided to proceed with negotiations, the Madrid-based company said in a filing to the local stock market regulator.

Vinci has offered to pay at least 2.8 billion euros in cash and the rest in Vinci shares, the filing said.

ACS’s industrial division, which comprises engineering and public works activities, renewable energy projects and concession contracts, has booked sales worth 6.3 billion euros in 2019.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)