2 months ago
Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
June 9, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 2 months ago

Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion (ATLN.S) by the European Commission meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal have been received.

The U.S. company said it expects settlement of the all-cash public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on June 16.

EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were unaffected.

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

