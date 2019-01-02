Activision Blizzard names Dennis Durkin as CFO

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) on Wednesday named Dennis Durkin as chief financial officer in place of Spencer Neumann, whom the company terminated earlier this week.

The company had said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it intended to fire Neumann for an unspecified reason.

Reuters had also reported that Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is expected to announce in the next few days that it has poached Neumann from Activision to be its chief financial officer.