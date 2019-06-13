France’s Total close to buying 30% in Adani Gas for more than $800 million: TOI

FILE PHOTO: Striking union workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

(Reuters) - French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas for upwards of rupees 5,500 crore ($800 million), the Times of India reported on Friday.

The deal is expected to trigger an open offer to public shareholders of Adani Gas, and Total may end up having a roughly equal stake in the company as billionaire promoter Gautam Adani, the report said.

Adani Gas, an arm of Adani Group, operates a distribution pipeline network of over 6,000 km and caters to nearly 350,000 retail customers, the report said.

Total and Adani Gas were not immediately available for comment.