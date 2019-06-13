Deals
June 13, 2019 / 11:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France’s Total close to buying 30% in Adani Gas for more than $800 million: TOI

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Striking union workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

(Reuters) - French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas for upwards of rupees 5,500 crore ($800 million), the Times of India reported on Friday.

The deal is expected to trigger an open offer to public shareholders of Adani Gas, and Total may end up having a roughly equal stake in the company as billionaire promoter Gautam Adani, the report said.

Adani Gas, an arm of Adani Group, operates a distribution pipeline network of over 6,000 km and caters to nearly 350,000 retail customers, the report said.

Total and Adani Gas were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below