Adani supports rights, to work with partners on Myanmar

CHENNAI (Reuters) -India’s Adani Group said on Wednesday it condemned “violations of fundamental rights of all people” and would continue to work with “partners and stakeholders,” in response to recent media reports on the conglomerate’s investments in the Myanmar.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd in 2020 won a global bid for the Yangon International Terminal, an independent container terminal project fully owned and developed by the company.

“We are also working with independent thinktanks to ensure mitigation of human rights violations risks,” Adani said in a statement.

Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on Feb. 1 and installed the junta.

The United States and Britain turned up the international pressure on the junta on Thursday by blacklisting military-controlled businesses.

The Australian Centre for International Justice and Justice for Myanmar on Tuesday released a report which claimed Adani Yangon International Terminal Co Ltd paid up $30 million in land lease fees to Myanmar Economic Corporation, controlled by Myanmar’s military.

Adani did not comment on the report, but said the land acquisition for its project was facilitated by the Myanmar Investments Commission.

“Much like our global peers, we are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice on the way forward,” the conglomerate said.