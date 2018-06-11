FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 11, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Workday to buy Adaptive Insights for $1.55 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Workday Inc (WDAY.O) said on Monday it would buy Adaptive Insights Inc in a deal valued at $1.55 billion, paying a hefty premium for the cloud-based company that was expected to go public this week.

Adaptive Insights, a provider of cloud platform for business planning, was expected to raise up to $123 million in its initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $600 million.

Workday expects to fund the deal with cash from its balance sheet and assume about $150 million in unvested equity issued to Adaptive Insights employees. The deal is expected to close in Workday’s third quarter, ending Oct. 31.

    Allen & Company LLC is serving as financial adviser to Workday, and Fenwick & West LLP is its legal adviser.

    Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial adviser to Adaptive Insights, and Cooley LLP is its legal adviser.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.