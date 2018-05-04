FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 4, 2018 / 2:47 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Japan, China, South Korea finance leaders warn of rising trade protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Friday warned of the risks of protectionism and agreed to ensure open and rule-based multilateral trade.

FILE PHOTO - Police officers are seen in front of a cargo ship with containers at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The three countries said geopolitical uncertainty is a source of risk to the global economy, according to a statement issued after their meeting.

The three countries welcomed a declaration between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea to denuclearize the Korean peninsula in a statement after their meeting.

The trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Manila.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.