ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea vow to use all policy tools to combat pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank governors from 10-member ASEAN nations and China, Japan and South Korea pledged on Friday to use “all available policy tools” to sustain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

In the statement, issued after their annual meeting via teleconference, the financial leaders also said they would carefully calibrate appropriate timing to exit pandemic measures to avoid a “cliff effect” and safeguard growth, they said.