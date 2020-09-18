BOJ Kuroda says will work closely with new government to combat COVID-19 pain

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will work closely with the new government led by Yoshihide Suga to combat the pain inflicted on the economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Japan’s economy will likely follow an improving trend. But the pace of improvement will only be moderate as the impact of COVID-19 remains worldwide,” Kuroda said in an online seminar hosted by the Asian Development Bank.

“The BOJ will continue supporting the economy in cooperation with the new government,” he added.