China, Japan, South Korea agree to make 'all policy efforts' to fight pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank governors from China, Japan and South Korea discussed policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional financial cooperation, and agreed to continue their policy efforts, they said in a joint statement.

“China, Japan and Korea are committed to enhance our cooperation and communication with each other as well as ASEAN countries to work towards fast economic recovery in our region,” they said in a statement issued after a teleconference.

“While remaining vigilant to the future uncertainties ... (we) affirm the importance of maintaining an open and rule-based multilateral trade and investment system,” they said.