South Korea to host 2023 annual ADB meeting in Incheon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry said on Monday the country planned to host the 56th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Incheon in 2023, as earlier plans to host an annual meeting this year in September was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Its earlier plans to host the 53rd annual meeting in Incheon of South Korea in September this year will be replaced by video conferencing.

The ADB’s plans to host its 2023 annual meeting in Incheon of South Korea is subject to approval by the Board of Governors at the lender, according to the ministry.