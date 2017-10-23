FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca among backers as Swiss cancer biotech raises $200 million
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 23, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 2 days ago

AstraZeneca among backers as Swiss cancer biotech raises $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An unlisted Swiss biotech company focused on developing “armed antibodies” to fight cancer has raised $200 million in a funding round backed by AstraZeneca and other private backers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London, Britain April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth /File Photo

The new money will allow ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) to advance two experimental drugs into clinical trials next year, which could be used to seek regulatory approval, as well as funding earlier-stage research.

ADCT specializes in developing so-called antibody drug conjugates that combine an antibody with a killer toxin to attack tumors. Roche’s breast cancer drug Kadcyla is a well-known example of this new type of medicine.

The latest financing means ADCT has raised a total of $455 million since its inception in 2012, when it was founded by Auven Therapeutics.

ADCT is headed by Chief Executive Chris Martin, who previously led British-based cancer specialist Spirogen, which was bought by AstraZeneca in October 2013.

The British drugmaker took a $20 million equity investment in ADCT at that time.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.