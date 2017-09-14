FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco buys life sciences staffing company Biobridges
September 14, 2017 / 5:28 AM / a month ago

Adecco buys life sciences staffing company Biobridges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco (ADEN.S) said on Thursday it was buying U.S.-life-sciences career manager Biobridges to expand its higher-margin professional staffing business.

Biobridges, whose revenues are expected to be about $35 million in 2017, helps workers find jobs in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Zurich-based Adecco did not give financial terms of the transaction.

“BioBridges is deep-rooted in the life sciences space,” said David Alexander, president of the Adecco Group’s North America Finance, Office and Healthcare businesses. “Together we will offer highly specialized workforce solutions to an industry that truly has the potential to change the world.”

Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill

