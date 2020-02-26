Adecco CEO says no coronavirus impact so far

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco (ADEN.S) Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said the staffing company was so far seeing no impact from the coronavirus outbreak on hiring.

“There has been no material impact from the coronavirus at this stage, the situation is still fluid. We are closely monitoring the market, but there has been no impact so far, Dehaze told Reuters in an interview.

“If you look at Italy where the spread is the biggest, we don’t see any material impact so far,” he said after Adecco reported its Q4 results.