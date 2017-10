ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco (ADEN.S), the world’s biggest staffing group, has acquired privately held outplacement firm Mullin International, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, providing no financial terms.

The new logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

It said New York-based Mullin would be folded into Adecco subsidiary Lee Hecht Harrison, strengthening its position as global market leader.