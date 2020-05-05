Adecco Chief Executive sees second quarter as bottom of coronavirus hiring slump

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco Group (ADEN.S) Chief Executive Alain Dehaze expects a downturn in hiring caused by the coronavirus crisis to hit its bottom during the second quarter before a gradual recovery.

“If you look at the second quarter, for sure it will be a difficult quarter, but we expect it to be the trough,” Dehaze told Reuters in an interview after the group’s first-quarter results.

The staffing company’s revenues in April fell 40% year on year, a faster decline than during the financial crisis of 2008-09, Dehaze said.

“We see still a lot of unclarity,” Dehaze said. “I would say overall we are seeing early signs of a gradual stabilisation.”