Adecco sees stabilisation in last two weeks of April

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco Group (ADEN.S) saw a stabilisation in temporary staffing during the last two weeks of April after a big downturn caused by the new coronavirus and shutdowns of businesses, Chief Financial Officer Hans Ploos van Amstel said on Tuesday.

“Some areas are still deteriorating, but countries which went into the lockdown first are showing some improvements,” Ploos van Amstel said on a conference call after the company’s first-quarter results.