Adecco reports first-quarter loss as coronavirus savages staffing sector

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco Group (ADEN.S) reported a first quarter loss and halted its share buyback on Tuesday as the new coronavirus sent home temporary workers in factories and as offices shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Revenue fell 9% to 5.14 billion euros ($5.61 billion), better than the 4.9 billion euros forecast by analysts in a company gathered consensus. The company reported a 348 million euro net loss as it was also hit by goodwill impairment charge relating to its business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The situation had worsened during the quarter, Adecco said, with revenues down 19% in March as lockdowns took effect. In April, the start of its second quarter, the downturn accelerated, it said.

“With April revenues down around 40% year-on-year, we expect Q2 to be a challenging quarter,” said Chief Executive Alain Dehaze, who described the crisis as “unprecedented.”

First-quarter figures were also hit by a 362 million euro non-cash charge relating to the Swiss company’s Germany, Austria and Switzerland business.

The impairment was driven by a huge degree of uncertainty relating to COVID-19, compounding already challenging market dynamics in Germany, Adecco said.

The company also paused its 600 million euro buyback, saying it did not think it was appropriate at the current time. But it said its liquidity position remained strong with 1.4 billion euros in cash on hand, and 600 million euros in unused credit facilities.