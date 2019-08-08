Adecco second-quarter revenue falls, weakness continues into third quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco Group’s (ADEN.S) revenues fell 3% during its second quarter as the staffing company said hiring slowed in Europe’s automotive and manufacturing sector.

Adecco’s revenue fell 3% in the three months to the end of June when adjusted for currency movements and trading days, worsening from the first quarter, when the Swiss company’s revenues fell by 2%.

“Organic revenue growth slowed in the quarter, driven mainly by Europe. This partly reflected robust growth in the same

period of the prior year, and also continued weakness in automotive and manufacturing sectors in many European

economies,” Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenues in June were also down 3% organically and adjusted for trading days. “Volumes in July indicate a continuation of the Q2 trend,” it said.

It said it remained on track to deliver the targeted incremental productivity savings of 70 million euros in