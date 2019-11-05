Adecco points to tough hiring market as revenues dip

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Adecco Group is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Adecco Group (ADEN.S) said “challenging market conditions in Europe and the U.S.” were weighing on the temporary staffing company’s results as it reported a 2% drop in third-quarter revenue.

Revenue fell to 5.89 billion euros ($6.55 billion), the Swiss company said on Tuesday, just missing expectations for 5.92 billion, according to Refinitiv data. When adjusted for trading days and currency movements, the Swiss company’s revenue fell 4%.

Tough conditions continued at the start of the fourth quarter, Adecco said, with revenues down 4% when adjusted for trading days and currencies in September and October.

Third-quarter net profit fell to 179 million euros, beating analyst forecasts for 169 million euros. The 34% drop reflected a tough comparison with the 110 million euro gain it made last year from selling its Beeline software staffing company.

Chief Executive Alain Dehaze described results as “solid” in an uncertain environment, while the company was working on increasing its profitability.

The fortunes of staffing companies are closely watched as barometers of broader economic development. Employers tend to hold back on taking on extra staff when they are worried economic growth will slide and orders fall.

Rival staffing companies (RAND.AS) and ManpowerGroup (MAN.N) have already highlighted difficult conditions from a global recruitment squeeze as continuing geopolitical issues such as Brexit and the U.S.-China trade conflict dent economies.

On Tuesday Adecco said it was selling its U.S. healthcare staffing business Soliant Health for 551 million euros to private equity firm Olympus Partners.