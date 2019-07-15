Norway's Adevinta says French digital tax to impact earnings

OSLO (Reuters) - Online advertising group Adevinta said the newly introduced digital tax in France lacked clarity, but would likely impact the Norwegian company’s earnings as it posted second-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations.

Adevinta is the owner of France’s leading online platform for buyers and sellers, leboncoin.fr. [nL8N23D12G]

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 20% to 50 million euros ($56.35 million), excluding joint ventures and associated business, roughly in line with 49 million euros expected by four analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue, excluding joint ventures and associated business, rose 13% from 2018 to 185 million euros, compared with seven analysts’ forecast of 166.7 million euros.