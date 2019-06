ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has bought a 25% stake in 330 Madison Avenue in New York from Vornado Realty Trust a spokesman of sovereign wealth fund ADIA said on Wednesday.

The stake was bought by a subsidiary of ADIA, the spokesman told Reuters, adding that ADIA owned 75% of the property for 30 years and has now acquired full ownership.