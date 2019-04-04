Adidas announces partnership with singer Beyonce

FILE PHOTO: 50th NAACP Image Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 30, 2019 - Beyonce reacts after winning the entertainer of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BERLIN (Reuters) - Adidas announced a partnership with singer Beyonce on Thursday that will include relaunching her Ivy Park athleisure brand, the latest deal between a sportswear firm and a top celebrity after rival Puma teamed up with Rihanna and Jay-Z.

Adidas, which also has a partnership with Kanye West, said it will work with Beyonce on creating both performance and lifestyle products, respecting her ownership of the Ivy Park brand she launched in 2016 together with Britain’s Top Shop.

After the rise of athleisure companies like Lululemon and a big drive by Nike into women’s products, Adidas has made a push in recent years to attract more female consumers.

It did not give financial details.