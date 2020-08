Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted attends the celebrations for German sports apparel maker Adidas' 70th anniversary at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Tuesday said its supervisory board had extended the contract of Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted until July 31, 2026.

Rorsted, 58, has been at the helm of Adidas since October 2016. His contract was due to expire at the end of July next year.