Adidas sees strong interest for sale of Reebok

FILE PHOTO: Boards with Reebok store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas AG sees strong interest in its underperforming Reebok brand, which it plans to sell or spin off, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

“We are going confidently into the process,” Harm Ohlmeyer told journalists.

Adidas said last month that it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok. A banking source has said the business could be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion).