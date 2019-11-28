Zurich completes acquisition of Indonesia's Adira Insurance

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss Zurich insurance is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) has completed the acquisition of Adira Insurance, it said on Thursday, a deal which makes the Swiss company the largest international property and casualty insurer in Indonesia.

Zurich has bought 80% of the company from Bank Danamon (BDMN.JK) and a minority shareholder, it said. Adira generated gross written premiums of $170.4 million in 2018.

The deal, worth at least around $414 million, was originally announced in September 2018, and is part of Zurich’s plan to expand in growth markets.

