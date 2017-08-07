FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 5 days ago

UAE's ADNOC to split huge oil concession, in talks with potential partners

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) said on Monday that it would split its ADMA-OPCO offshore oil concession into two or more areas with new terms to unlock greater value and increase opportunities for partnerships.

Adnoc is in advanced talks with more than a dozen potential partners, the company said. The current operating license for the concession will expire next March.

The potential partners are a mix of existing concession holders in Adnoc's offshore oilfields and new participants, Adnoc said without identifying them.

Adnoc will retain a 60 percent shareholding in the new concession areas.

Last month, Adnoc announced that it was expanding its partnership model to create new co-investment opportunities across its business.

Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, Adnoc's group chief executive, said in Monday's statement that his company was looking for partners to provide technology, expertise, long-term capital and market access, as well as operational efficiency and a willingness to invest in different parts of Adnoc.

The existing ADMA-OPCO concession produces around 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and is projected to have a capacity of about 1.0 million bpd by 2021.

Existing shareholders in ADMA-OPCO are BP with 14.67 percent, Total with 13.33 percent and Japan Oil Development Co with 12 percent.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely

